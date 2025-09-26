Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, presenting the "Nirmal Gujarat Awards" to eight Municipal Corporations and 16 Municipalities of the state for their outstanding performance in terms of cleanliness, stated that it is our commitment to achieve better development by fostering healthy competition among cities for awards in public welfare initiatives, including cleanliness.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Patel presided over the Nirmal Gujarat Award distribution ceremony and the Swachh Bharat Mission Chintan Shibir at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. CM presented the "Nirmal Gujarat Awards" along with incentive funds totalling Rs18.5 crore for outstanding performance in cleanliness. Additionally, he also unveiled the logo of the "Maru Sheher, Maru Gaurav Abhiyan (My City, My Pride)."

Congratulating the Municipal Corporations and Municipalities for receiving the Nirmal Gujarat Awards, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that such recognition motivates other cities to strive for better performance. He said that since independence, and specifically under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nationwide cleanliness campaign has transformed cleanliness into a core value and habit among citizens.

CM Patel also said that the state government remains committed to providing full support, including financial assistance, to Municipal Corporations and Municipalities for development-oriented initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Nirmal Gujarat Mission.

Addressing the elected representatives of the municipalities, CM stated that, going forward, quality development projects must be executed collectively. He highlighted that building a developed India requires focusing not only on individual cities but also on uplifting even the smallest and most remote citizens, bringing them into the mainstream. He further added that various initiatives, including the cleanliness drives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have now truly transformed into mass movements.

Gujarat CM further stated that, beginning September 25, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of integral humanism, and continuing until December 25, the 100th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a nationwide "Har Ghar Swadeshi" campaign is being launched to promote an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He emphasised that for this campaign to succeed, special focus must be given to using indigenous products for daily household needs. Aligning with the demands of the present time, CM urged everyone to adopt as many Swadeshi products as possible to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat.

As per the release, the Chief Minister stated that under the 'Make in India' initiative, products made in India are considered truly Swadeshi. He emphasised that Atmanirbharta is essential in every sector and added that by prioritising Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta, we can build a Viksit Gujarat as a foundation for a Viksit Bharat.

Referring to the opportunity to celebrate 75 years of Gujarat's formation in 2035 as the Amrit Mahotsav, he stated that a roadmap for a Viksit Gujarat is being prepared to mark this milestone.

He said that Gujarat is a state with a strong financial position and disciplined growth. According to NITI Aayog, Gujarat is leading nationwide. During this year's Urban Development Year, substantial funds are being allocated to provide citizens with improved facilities, and these resources are being effectively utilised to deliver infrastructural amenities to the public.

CM Patel urged all participants at the one-day Chintan Shibir to implement the best practices and insights from the session in their respective areas to ensure citizens receive top-quality facilities.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi stated that, inspired by Gujarat's former Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cities in Gujarat are setting a benchmark nationwide in cleanliness. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, various support measures are being provided to ensure the state's cities remain clean and pristine. As a result, 26 cities in Gujarat have received the "Garbage Free City" certificate.

Furthermore, the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 survey, conducted on the theme "Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle," saw Gujarat's cities score over 8,100 out of an average total of 12,500 marks, securing third place nationwide, compared to eighth place last year. He congratulated Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara for winning in various categories of the cleanliness survey. He urged everyone to strive for the best performance in the upcoming survey to further strengthen Gujarat's standing in terms of cleanliness.

M. Thennarasan, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, stated that, in line with Mahatma Gandhi's principle of cleanliness as a form of devotion, PM Modi launched the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' in 2014. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has taken the lead in the cleanliness campaign and carried out result-oriented work, to which he elaborated in detail. Director of the Swachh Bharat Mission, M. Nagaraj, delivered the vote of thanks.

The event was attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, Commissioner of Municipalities Administration, Remya Mohan, as well as officials and staff from the state's Municipal Corporations and Municipalities. (ANI)

