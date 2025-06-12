Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel obtained detailed information regarding the state government's preparedness and proactive planning to effectively manage the anticipated monsoon conditions during a high-level review meeting, an official release said.

Various departments across the state have undertaken pre-monsoon measures and formulated disaster management plans within their respective jurisdictions to ensure minimal disruption to public life during the monsoon season.

Also Read | Maihar Road Accident: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Ambulance Loses Control and Overturns in Madhya Pradesh.

In this context, the Chief Minister reviewed detailed preparedness measures and emphasised the necessity of permanently deploying an NDRF team for the Kutch-Saurashtra region. He emphasised that such deployment would enable prompt support to the local administration during adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, he instructed the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Jayanti Ravi, to liaise with the NDRF to ensure the necessary arrangements are made.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says '2 New Railway Projects To Improve Connectivity, Boost Sustainability' As Cabinet Approves Multi-Tracking Projects.

The Chief Minister instructed senior secretaries of all departments that the extensive relief and restoration efforts undertaken during the monsoon should also be effectively communicated to the public through social media and mainstream media transparently.

During the high-level meeting held in the presence of Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister MK Das, and senior secretaries of key departments, a detailed review was conducted of the pre-monsoon preparedness by departments directly associated with public services.

These included the State Disaster Management Authority, Irrigation and Water Resources, Water Supply, Energy, Food and Civil Supplies, Roads and Buildings, and Health, among others.

The Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) informed that efforts are underway to enhance community participation in municipal, district, and taluka-level disaster management plans in urban areas. Mock drills and training programmes are also planned as part of this initiative. Furthermore, training for approximately 9,000 "Aapda Mitra" (Disaster Volunteers) has been planned to strengthen rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister directed that, in the event of damage to highways or roads due to heavy rainfall, immediate repair work should be undertaken and alternative routes should be kept ready as a precautionary measure. During the meeting, the Secretary of the Roads and Buildings Department informed that 90% of the pre-monsoon inspection of minor bridges and causeways across the state has been completed.

To ensure prompt restoration of power supply in case of disruptions during the monsoon, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) SJ Haider stated that the Energy Department is fully equipped with adequate manpower and resources, including satellite phones.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi instructed concerned departments to ensure that control rooms in all districts remain operational around the clock. He also emphasised that each district should be provided with the necessary equipment and assistance based on its specific needs.

In addition to state government departments, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Coast Guard also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)