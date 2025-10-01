Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat's Kachchh and interacted with the officials of the Indian Air Force.

COAS Dwivedi was briefed on operational preparedness and the synergy between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force in the region.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS visited Air Force Station #Bhuj today, where he was briefed on operational preparedness and the synergy between #IndianArmy & #IAF in the region."

"During the visit, the #COAS interacted with all ranks of the #IAF, commending their professionalism, dedication and unwavering spirit of jointmanship in safeguarding the Nation and their selfless service towards Nation Building," it added.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1973310944886550695

Earlier on September 23, COAS General Dwivedi attended the Tri-Service Academia Tech Symposium (T-SATS) at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, where he interacted with delegates from academia, R&D Institutes, industry bodies and key stakeholders.

Discussions focused on synergising capabilities to build a robust defence technology ecosystem, fostering innovation for enhancing operational preparedness.

The Army Chief also witnessed exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge innovations and insights from Forward Area Tours, highlighting the collaborative efforts of industry and academia.

The symposium reflected India's strides towards self-reliance and Aatmanirbharta in defence technology.

The maiden Tri Services Academia Tech Symposium (T-SATS), a landmark two-day initiative aimed at synergising the Services-Academia R&D ecosystem, concluded on September 23 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. (ANI)

