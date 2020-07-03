Ahmedabad, Jul 3 (PTI) Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 687 new coronavirus positive cases so far on Friday, due to which the state's overall tally crossed the 34,000-mark, the health department said.

This is for the seventh consecutive day that the state has reported 600-plus fresh COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | 12 O Clock Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma's Next Horror Film Looks Interesting (Watch Video).

With the addition of 687 patients, the total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 34,686, the department said in a statement.

During the same period, 18 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the state to 1,906, it added.

Also Read | Odisha Government Fixes Rs 2,200 as Price for Conducting COVID-19 Test in Private labs: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

As many as 340 persons recovered and were given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the count of such persons to 24,941.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 34,686, new cases 687, deaths 1906, discharged 24,941, active cases 7839 and people tested so far 3,95,873.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)