Gujarat government provides Rs 62 lakh in financial aid to families affected by the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge tragedy (Photo Source: Release)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): The State Government, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, has extended compassionate support to the families affected and injured in the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge accident.

According to a release, as part of the announced financial assistance, cheques totalling Rs 62 lakh were distributed today. This includes Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, handed over by MP Jasubhai Rathva and MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala.

Also Read | Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, this aid was approved immediately and disbursed without delay. As per the current list, cheques totalling Rs 62 lakh have been distributed, covering four injured individuals and the families of 15 deceased.

During this visit, MP Jashubhai Rathva and Padra MLA expressed their condolences to the families affected by the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, expressing sorrow over the incident. Local leaders and officials were also present during this distribution.

Also Read | Kushinagar Road Accident: 4 Devotees Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Tractor-Trolley in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

A section of the Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand collapsed on July 9 and fell into the Mahisagar river below, killing 20 and injuring several others.

According to the Department of Information, based on the preliminary investigation, four officers have been suspended with immediate effect. NM Naikwala (Executive Engineer), UC Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer), RT Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer), and JV Shah (Assistant Engineer) have been suspended with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister has also directed that thorough inspections be carried out on other bridges in the state to ensure public safety. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)