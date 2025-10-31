Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], October 30 (ANI): Ekta Nagar in Gujarat will witness a grand celebration on October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the National Unity Day event, which pays tribute to the Iron Man of India and his vision of a united nation.

The venue, adorned with dazzling lights and vibrant decorations, radiates patriotic fervour as it prepares to welcome thousands of visitors, guests, and officials from across the country. The Unity Parade at the Statue of Unity will showcase India's security forces in full dress rehearsal, while special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth tourist movement. The event is both a celebration and a reaffirmation of Patel's enduring legacy of unity and strength.

"It felt wonderful... as if I had experienced a beautiful moment of life," said Vasant Vithlani, a visitor, expressing the excitement and emotional resonance of the event.

Representing Puducherry Tableau, Sindhuja, a performer, shared, "We are performing Silambam, which signifies the power of humanity." The inclusion of diverse cultural performances underlines India's unity in diversity theme.

To accommodate the large influx of participants, the Gujarat Tourism Corporation has set up 11 spacious dormitories capable of housing over 9,000 visitors and 1,400 police personnel. Each facility is equipped with comfortable bedding, charging points, clean washrooms, and proper ventilation. Separate sections for men and women ensure privacy and safety, supported by CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, and hygienic arrangements.

For additional convenience, registration counters, first-aid centres, and modern restroom blocks have been installed. Round-the-clock arrangements for water, power, sanitation, and a dedicated 174-bus parking zone ensure smooth operations.

"All the people coming to participate in the parade for their stay, dormitories, and other accommodation facilities have been arranged. Medical teams have also been stationed there. In total, we have deployed 60 medical officers with ambulances across the Statue of Unity area," said Dr Janakkumar Madhak, Chief District Health Officer, Narmada District.

With these meticulous preparations, Ekta Nagar has transformed into a radiant centre of national unity celebrations, echoing the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and showcasing India's collective spirit of harmony and strength. (ANI)

