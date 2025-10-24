Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], October 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in Dwarka, Gujarat, on Friday. Fire trucks arrived at the scene to bring the fire under control.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Visuals showed thick plume of smoke coming out of the building

More information is awaited. (ANI)

