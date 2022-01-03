Bhiloda (Guj), Jan 3 (PTI) Four teenage girls, all students of a government-run school in Bhiloda taluka in Gujarat's Arvalli district, fell ill after taking a COVID-19 vaccine, a health official said and added that it was the case of a "minor adverse event following immunisation (AEFI)".

A national drive to inoculate children from the 15-18 age group against COVID-19 was rolled out on Monday.

As part of this campaign, health teams administered vaccine doses to students of a government-run school in Kalyanpur village, said Chief District Health Officer, Arvalli, Dr Kaushal Patel.

"As a mild side effect of the vaccine, the four teenage girl students of 15 to 16 years of age complained of fever, vertigo and nausea. This is very common and considered a minor AEFI. However, as a precautionary measure, they were shifted to a hospital in Bhiloda," said Patel.

They were discharged from the hospital in the evening after administering them primary treatment since it was a minor AEFI, the CDHO added.

