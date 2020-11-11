Veraval (Guj), Nov 11 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was killed on Wednesday by a crocodile when she was washing utensils in a river at a village in Gir West forest division in Gujarat's Junagadh district, a senior official said.

The body of the victim, Hiralben Wagh, has been missing and efforts are on to trace it, said Chief Conservative of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, Dushyant Vasavda.

"The girl was washing utensils in the Machhundri river around 7 am when a crocodile dragged her into water and killed her," he said.

