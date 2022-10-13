Gir Somnath, Oct 13 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl died in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district as her father and his brother starved her and subjected her to torture as they thought she had been `possessed', police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Constitution Document of Trust, It Is the Trust Minorities Have Reposed Upon Majority, Says Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia in His Verdict Against Karnataka HC Order.

The horrific incident took place at Dhava village of Talala taluka, district Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja told reporters.

Also Read | IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 119 Junior Assistant Posts At iitk.ac.in; Here's How to Apply.

The girl, identified as Dhairya Akbari, was kept at her father Bhavesh Akbari's farm from October 1 to 7, he said.

"Bhavesh Akbari and his elder brother Dilip tortured the girl as they thought she had been possessed. She was not given food for seven days," the SP added.

Akbari, who lives in Surat, sent Dhairya to Dhava village three months ago after he thought that some `evil spirits' had possessed her, affecting her behaviour.

On October 1, she was taken to the farm where was subjected to torture, starvation and black magic rituals, as per the First Information Report. The girl died on October 7.

Akbari and his brother then cremated her. Her maternal approached police after he became suspicious about her disappearance, which blew the lid off the crime.

Both the brothers were arrested, the police official said.

So far the investigators have not found the involvement of any `tantrik' at the scene of the crime, but they would probe on whose advice the accused inflicted this inhuman ordeal on the girl, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)