Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): Family members of a girl tied her 20-year-old lover to a tree and beat him to death after her mother saw them talking to each other in Vadodara's Padra.

The police have booked four of the family and arrested them on the charges of murder.

"Father, grandfather, uncle and brother of the girl have been booked and arrested on charges of murder," Superintendent of police Sudhir Desai said. (ANI)

