New Delhi, November 20: A 33-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Thursday evening. The woman was alone at her house when she was murdered. Two days after the crime, the Delhi police arrested the husband of the woman and two contract killed in connection with the case. The husband of the woman, Naveen Guleria, allegedly hired contract killers - Sonu and Rahul - to kill his wife after she came to know about her affair with another woman. Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Burari, Arrested.

According to a report published in NDTV, the accused had given Rs five lakh to the contract killers for killing his wife. The accused is a cable operator in the area. Initially, the accused told the police that the woman was found murdered by his employee when he went to drop his son home at around 4:40 pm on Thursday. Maharashtra: Woman Murdered By Relative Due to Dispute Over Money In Nashik; Accused Absconding.

Gukeria then took her wife to a hospital. The body of her wife was sent for postmortem. As per the media report, the police accessed CCTV footage, in which cops found that two men entered the house, but three men left the house. The police then checked the accused’s phone. They found that Guleria had an affair with another woman from the Govindpuri area. From the two-wheeler of the accused, cops found Rs 50,000 cash and another mobile number from which he had contacted the killers. Tge woman was reportedly stabbed 16-17 times.

The police then arrested the killers. During questioning, the accused confessed to his crime. He told police that his wife had come to know about his affair almost four months ago. So he had decided to kill her.

