Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Government of Gujarat has constituted a Core Committee and a Task Force to strengthen the state's energy infrastructure against cyber attacks, an official release from Gujarat CMO said.

The Core Committee and Task Force will review the necessary actions, training, participation by various institutions, and cybersecurity awareness programmes for the state's energy sector, and will present a roadmap.

Also Read | Is 1st January 2026 the Hindu New Year?.

As modern systems such as smart meters, smart grids, and SCADA have been integrated into the state's 24-hour power supply system, the risk of cyberattacks on the energy infrastructure has increased. In this regard, the Energy and Petrochemicals Department (EPD) of the state government has established an 11-member Core Committee and a 19-member Task Force.

The Committee and Task Force will review IT and cybersecurity-related arrangements for critical infrastructure in the energy sector, the cybersecurity policy, and preparedness for managing cyber security incidents. In addition, they will also present a roadmap for necessary improvements and for building a robust cybersecurity system.

Also Read | Who Is Ajay Singhal? 1992 Batch IPS Officer Appointed New Haryana DGP, Check Key Operational and Administrative Positions He Held.

For this purpose, partnerships will be established with academic institutions and experts in the field, and cyber drills, training and awareness programmes will be conducted, along with coordination with national and state agencies.

This initiative aims to develop a strong, well-organised system to safeguard the state's energy infrastructure against cyberattacks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)