Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Gujarat Government's 12th Annual Chintan Shibir will be held from November 13 to 15 at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram near Dharampur in Valsad district, as per the release.

State Cabinet ministers, senior secretaries, and officials will participate in this Shibir.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, during which the organisation and planning of this annual Chintan Shibir were finalised on Thursday.

According to the release, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the annual Chintan Shibir in 2003 to make state governance more citizen-centric and public welfare-oriented, and to foster a culture of ease of governance.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government has continued this tradition by organising the 12th Annual Chintan Shibir, giving new direction to administrative management through the timely use of technology, transparency, and sensitivity.

The 12th Annual Chintan Shibir, organised by the Administrative Reforms and Training Department of the State Government, will be held with the permanent theme: Samuhik chintan thi samuhik vikas taraph (From Collective Thinking to Collective Progress).

For this year's Chintan Shibir, a list of topics for collective thinking and deliberation has been prepared, which includes nutrition and public health, growth and diversification in the service sector, capacity building for Viksit Gujarat, public safety, green energy, environmental protection, and other relevant subjects.

During this three-day Chintan Shibir, other activities are also planned, including trekking, cycling, advanced meditation yoga, nighttime games, and cultural programs.

Participants of the Shibir will travel in groups to Valsad on November 13 by the Vande Bharat train and will return to Ahmedabad by train after the Shibir concludes.

The Shibir will begin on 13th November with an inaugural session. Over the next two days, various discussion sessions and group meetings will be held throughout the day, featuring lectures by subject matter experts.

To ensure the comprehensive organisation of the 12th Chintan Shibir, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, attended by Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Dr Hasmukh Adhia, and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das.

Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Sunaina Tomar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, Secretary Dr. Vikrant Pandey, and senior secretaries, including the Secretary of the Administrative Reforms Department, were also present. (ANI)

