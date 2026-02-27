What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 27: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday provided detailed guidance on the serious consequences of chemical farming and the benefits of natural farming.

He was addressing the Prakruti Krushi Parisamvad organised at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, February 28: Timings for 10th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

The Governor said he was pleased that a serious subject like natural farming was discussed in the Assembly. Explaining the difference, he said organic farming needs 300 quintals of manure per acre, while natural farming focuses on growing beneficial microorganisms.

"One gram of dung from an indigenous cow contains over 300 crore microorganisms, and cow urine is rich in minerals. Using Jeevamrut and Ghan Jeevamrut increases earthworms and helpful insects in the soil, naturally improving its fertility," said Devvrat.

Also Read | Swami Avimukteshwaranand Gets Big Relief, Allahabad High Court Bars UP Police From Arresting Him in Child Abuse Case.

The Governor stated that earlier, diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart attacks were rare, but today even young children are diagnosed with cancer. He also mentioned research showing that even a mother's milk, once considered pure and life-giving for newborns, now contains traces of urea and pesticides.

He also said that during the Green Revolution in India, the organic carbon in India's soil was 2 to 2.5 per cent, but now it has dropped to below 0.5 per cent.

"Soil with less than 0.5 per cent organic carbon is considered barren. In Gujarat, chemically farmed land has already fallen below this level. As a result, the soil becomes hard, rainwater cannot seep into the ground, and floods may occur. He added that in natural farming, earthworms create small holes in the soil, which help store rainwater underground," said Devvrat.

The Governor said that the country spends crores of rupees on subsidies for urea and DAP, and this money can be saved by adopting natural farming.

He said natural farming is essential to protect health and the environment. "With the support of the Gujarat Government, this mission has become a mass movement, and he emphasised that it is the only way to safeguard future generations and increase farmers' income," the Governor added.

On this occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that natural farming is essential for both the present and the future. Referring to the saying "Pehlu Sukh Te Jaat Nirogi," meaning health is wealth, he said natural farming is the way to ensure good health.

He also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Back to Basics" mantra, saying it guides not only natural farming but overall healthy living.

CM urged people to adopt initiatives like Catch the Rain, tackling global warming, planting trees under "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," and promoting chemical-free farming for better health.

"With the inspiration and guidance of Governor Acharya Devvrat, natural farming has become a mass movement in Gujarat. He said farmers adopting natural farming are helping secure a healthy future for the next generation and expressed confidence that this event would encourage more farmers to adopt natural farming," said CM.

On this occasion, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary welcomed everyone and said that natural farming is important to keep air and water clean, which are essential for life.

"The Gujarat Government has made a major budget announcement for natural farming this year. He added that this effort should reach every citizen of Gujarat, not remain limited to the Government, and that the media can play an important role in spreading awareness," Chaudhary added.

Expressing gratitude on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said that holding a natural farming conference in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly is a matter of pride for the state. He said Governor Acharya Devvrat has given simple and clear guidance on natural farming through this event. He appealed to all members of the House, stating that natural farming is one of the most sensitive issues concerning human life today, and therefore, all public representatives should take personal interest in encouraging farmers in their respective areas to adopt natural farming.

This event was attended by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Rushikesh Patel, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Purneshbhai Modi, members of the cabinet, MPs, MLAs, former Speaker of the Assembly, former Deputy Speaker, former MPs, former MLAs, Vice-Chancellors of universities, scientists, writers, media editors and representatives, as well as farmers practising natural farming. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)