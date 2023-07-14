Ahmedabad, Jul 14 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Friday announced a relief package of Rs 240 crore for farmers who suffered losses due to Cyclone Biparjoy in Kutch and Banaskantha districts last month.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the losses incurred by farmers of Kutch and Banaskantha and announced a relief-cum-assistance package of Rs 240 crore, a government release stated.

Also Read | Triple Talaq Incident In UP: Groom Divorces Bride Two Hours After Nikah Over Not Getting Car in Dowry in Agra.

Giving details about the package, state Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said the cyclone had damaged standing crops as well as plants and trees spread across 1.30 lakh hectares in Kutch and Banaskantha alone.

A large number of fruit trees were either uprooted completely or partially damaged when the cyclone made a landfall last month, he said.

Also Read | Greece: Acropolis Closed as Tourists Suffer Extreme Heat.

As per the release, farmers who lost 10 to 33 per cent of their total perennial horticulture crops or trees will get an assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare.

If more than 33 per cent of the total perennial horticulture crops were damaged or uprooted, cultivators will be eligible for a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh per hectare with a limit of two hectares, it stated.

Farmers whose names have been added in a list by survey teams will be eligible for the compensation, and they will have to submit applications to the respective taluka development officer to claim the compensation, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)