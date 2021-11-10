Ahmedabad, Nov 10 (PTI) The Gujarat government has decided to launch an ambitious healthcare scheme wherein all the people above the age of 30 years in the state will be screened for the detection of various ailments, such as diabetes and cancer.

The scheme, named "Niramay Gujarat" (Healthy Gujarat), will be launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on November 12 from Palanpur town in the Banaskantha district, said Gujarat government spokesperson and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani after attending the cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

He said dignitaries, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, will remain present in the district level events across Gujarat on Friday when the scheme will formally roll out this scheme.

"It is seen that non-communicable diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, heart attack and cancer are claiming more lives than deaths due to communicable diseases. Thus, the state government has decided to conduct health check-ups for everyone above the age of 30. Around 3 crore citizens will be covered under this scheme" said Vaghani.

He said the people under the age of 30 will be screened at government healthcare centres and hospitals free every Friday and a card containing findings and health status will be given to the beneficiaries.

Vaghani said such comprehensive health check-up costs around Rs 12,000 in private facilities.

Giving details about another decision taken in the Cabinet meeting, Vaghani said the state Labour and Employment department will now be known as Labour, Skills and Employment department and a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

