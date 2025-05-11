Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi held a meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre on Saturday.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that security is to be upgraded at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh and Northwest locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat. In addition, the vital IMD installations in Srinagar and Leh will receive bolstered security.

Singh said while attending a high-level joint meeting today with senior officials and heads of scientific and technical departments to review security preparedness of technical and scientific installations across the country, as per a Ministry of Science & Technology release.

The focus of the meeting was on reviewing the security preparedness of research and scientific facilities, especially at the border and sensitive zones of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Ladakh, and the Northwestern region of India.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added. (ANI)

