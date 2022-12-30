Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): Gujarat Police on Thursday nabbed the kingpin of an illegal immigration scam and arrested an agent named Bharat alias Bobby Patel after 79 passports were recovered from his office.

As per information, out of the 79 passports, five turned out to be fake.

KT Kamariya, Deputy Superintendent, State Monitoring cells (SMC), told ANI, "On enquiring further, we got to know that Bharat, along with others, used to send people abroad by using fake passports and documents and used to take money from the same."

Among those booked is a person from the US, four from Ahmedabad, four from Gandhinagar - Mehsana, three from Mumbai and five from Delhi.

"We have recovered five fake passports from his office and have held a total of 18 accused including four from Ahmedabad, four from Gandhinagar - Mehsana, three from Mumbai, five from Delhi and one of America. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing", added Kamariya.

Recently, Brijkumar Yadav, a resident of Kalol, Gandhinagar, died while allegedly illegally crossing the Mexico-USA border. (ANI)

