Dwarka (Gujarat) [India] October 17 (ANI): Gujarat is stepping up its fight against tuberculosis (TB) with renewed determination, turning what was once a major public health crisis into a story of hope and progress.

In Gir Somnath district, the TB elimination program under the Nikshay Mitra initiative has achieved a remarkable milestone, 100 percent coverage for all registered patients. Through coordinated efforts by local communities, volunteers, and government health officials, the district has become a model for the rest of the state in tackling the disease.

Dr. Sheetal Ram, Medical Officer at the TB Centre in Gir Somnath, explained how the district ensures continuous care for patients.

"Every month, we call the patients and hold a health check-up camp. We conduct medical tests, counselling sessions, and provide them with a 10-kilogram nutrition kit that includes items like jaggery, ghee, and wheat," she said.

Under the Gujarat government's TB program, patients receive ₹1,000 in monthly assistance, along with free testing and treatment. The initiative also benefits from the active participation of Nikshay Mitras, individuals, NGOs, and corporate groups, who provide nutritional kits and emotional support to underweight and recovering patients. For those unable to visit hospitals, volunteers reach out with home-based consultations, kit distribution, and regular follow-ups to ensure no one is left behind.

Vijuben Solanki, a TB patient who benefitted from the initiative, shared her story. "I got to know I have TB three months ago. I received medicine and treatment," she said, expressing gratitude for the timely care that helped her recover.

District Magistrate N.V. Upadhyay praised the district's achievement, calling it a collective success. "It is a matter of great pride for us that we have achieved 100 percent implementation of the Prime Minister's Nikshay Mitra Yojana. Every eligible patient has been covered under the scheme," he said.

The Gujarat government's approach highlights that tuberculosis elimination is not merely a medical challenge, but also a social one. The Gir Somnath model demonstrates how government, community, and corporate partnerships can work together to build a sustainable public health system. Inspired by the district's success, Gujarat is now aiming to replicate this model across the state, moving closer to its vision of a TB-free Gujarat and contributing to India's national goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025. (ANI)

