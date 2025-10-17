Bengaluru, October 17: In a shocking incident, an engineering student was allegedly raped on the premises of her college within the limits of Hanumanthanagar police station in Bengaluru. The incident came to light on Friday. The police have arrested the accused, identified as 21-year-old Jeevan Gowda. He was later produced in a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were friends studying in the same college. The accused was a classmate and became junior to the victim by one year after failing the exam. Police stated that the accused took the victim to the sixth floor of the college building, dragged her into a washroom, and committed the crime. Bengaluru Shocker: PG Owner Allegedly Rapes College Student Just 10 Days After She Moves In, Arrested.

The victim initially confided in her friends about the trauma. On their advice, she informed her parents, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the police. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the accused. Since the accused was well known to her, the victim did not suspect foul play and unsuspectingly went to the sixth floor with him. Further details are yet to emerge, and the investigation is ongoing. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of students.

The alleged incident took place on October 10 between 1.30 p.m. and 1.50 p.m., and a complaint was filed on October 15. The police have registered a case under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for committing rape. On the day of the incident, the victim had met the accused to collect belongings. He later called her repeatedly and came to the 7th floor. When she came, he forcibly tried to kiss her. She resisted and tried to come down from the lift. The accused followed her to the sixth floor, dragged the victim into a men's washroom and committed the crime. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

During the assault, when her phone rang, he had snatched it. After the assault, the accused called the victim and asked her if she wanted pills. The police have collected statements. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, has written a letter to the National Commission for Women, making an urgent appeal seeking its intervention on rising crimes against women and minors and the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka. He has stated that in just 4 months, 979 sexual assault cases against girls have been reported in the state. In Bengaluru alone, more than 114 cases have taken place. "Our women and children are living in fear," he said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

