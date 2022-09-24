Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party colleague and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will be in Gujarat on Sunday to meet sanitation and contractual workers as well as outsourced employees of the state government as part of its campaign for the Assembly polls likely to be held in December.

Meanwhile, the AAP's Gujarat co-incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha visited Rajkot on Saturday and asked people to vote for his party to ensure the end of the BJP's misrule and justice for those distressed under the present dispensation.

Kejriwal and Mann will first address and interact with contractual and outsourced employees of the state government at a function in Ahmedabad upon their arrival on Sunday, and then meet youth and sanitation workers in two events, Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia told reporters.

During his visit earlier in the day, Chadha said forest guards, ex-servicemen, farmers, contractual workers, fixed pay employees and anganwadi workers have been agitating against the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state for various demands, which would be fulfilled if the AAP came to power.

"I want to assure them that Arvind Kejriwal and AAP will definitely fulfil their demands, such as the old pension scheme. We have a list of all their demands. Only AAP can fulfil these demands. You cannot expect the ruling BJP to do that because they did not accept your demands for the last 27 years," Chadha told reporters.

"The BJP is making videos of those who are agitating against the government so that these employees can be punished after the election. Thus, I appeal to these agitators to support AAP, because we will always stand with you. AAP will definitely give you justice after forming the government in Gujarat," the RS MP added.

Chadha said voting for the Congress was futile as the party had been unable to beat the BJP in the last 27 years, adding that the people of Gujarat wanted change and were looking at AAP to deliver the "Kejriwal model of governance".

The AAP been making a concerted effort to be the main force against the BJP in the state, with leaders like Kejriwal and others promising various "guarantees" to the electorate if voted to power.

These include free power till 300 units, free healthcare, allowances to the unemployed and women as well as sops to the business community.

