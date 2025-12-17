Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 17 (ANI): Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary Records Footfall of 52,400 Visitors in 2024-25. This Sanctuary Showcases Gujarat's Ecological Excellence as the State Prepares for the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Connect (VGRC) in Rajkot.

Khijadiya Ramsar Site Stands Out as Gujarat's Nature Landmark Ahead of VGRC 2026.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Arrest Warrant Issued Against State Minister Manikrao Kokate After 2-Year Sentence in Housing Fraud Case.

Offering a unique blend of natural landscapes, wildlife, coastal beauty, spiritual destinations, and rich cultural heritage. From the White Rann and artisan traditions of Kutch to the pilgrimage sites, beaches, and wildlife sanctuaries of Saurashtra, the region provides diverse and immersive travel experiences. Tourism continGujarat: Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary welcomes over 52,000 visitors ues to grow alongside development, showcasing a resilient and vibrant Gujarat where heritage and progress thrive together.

Situated near Jamnagar, the Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary is one of India's most distinctive and ecologically significant wetlands, reflecting Gujarat's steadfast commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable eco-tourism. According to the Forest and Environment Department, Government of Gujarat, 317 bird species were recorded in this Bird Sanctuary in 2023-24, rising to 332 in 2024-25. The sanctuary also recorded a total footfall of 52,400 visitors in 2024-25.

Also Read | 'No Breach of Aadhaar Card Holders' Data': UIDAI Aadhaar Database Remains Unbreached; Multi-Layered Tech Protecting 134 Crore Identities.

Spread across more than 600 hectares, the sanctuary is distinguished by its rare confluence of freshwater lakes and saltwater marshes, creating a diverse habitat that supports an extraordinary range of avian species. This ecological richness has earned Khijadiya global recognition, and in 2022, it was designated a Ramsar Site, underscoring its importance as a wetland of international significance. The State's sustained efforts to enhance visitor facilities, including watch towers, Van-kutir, bird-watching platform, interpretation centre, selfie point, signboard, and more.

The sanctuary's ecological strength lies in its remarkable habitat diversity, where freshwater inflows meet coastal tides, enriched further by a network of embankments and dikes that create microhabitats ideal for wildlife. These features not only make Khijadiya one of India's most vibrant birding sites but also reinforce Gujarat's scientific approach to wetland conservation.

As Rajkot prepares to host the VGRC on 10th, 11th, and 12th January, 2026, Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary stands as a natural showcase of Gujarat's integrated development model, combining ecological preservation with economic growth. The region's thriving biodiversity complements the State's broader initiatives in agriculture, tourism, climate resilience, and sustainable infrastructure--key focus areas to be highlighted during the VGRC. The sanctuary's success story aligns closely with Gujarat's vision of "Prosperity with Sustainability," a key pillar of the upcoming regional engagement platform. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)