Ahmedabad, Jun 22 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 407 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily count in four months, that raised the tally of infections to 12,28,493, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 89, Over 55 Lakh People Adversely Affected.

The state had last reported over 400 daily cases on February 19 with 486 infections.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 24-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death by Childhood Friend Over Rs 50 in Basaveshwaranagar; Accused Absconding.

The count of recoveries rose to 12,15,806, after 190 patients recovered from the infection during the day, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,946, the official said.

With this, the state now has 1,741 active cases, with four patients on ventilator support, he said.

Of the latest infections, Ahmedabad reported 210 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Surat with 57, Vadodara 41 and Rajkot 20 cases, among others, it was stated.

A total of 11.10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, with 55,138 patients getting the jab on Wednesday.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,28,493, new cases 407, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,15,806, active cases 1,741, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)