Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Northern Command Lieutenant General YK Joshi received 29,566 cards made by NCC cadets from Gujarat highlighting the valour of armed forces.

Kargil Vijay Diwas will be observed on July 26.

Joshi received these cards made with the spirit of patriotism to inspire the soldiers deployed along the Line of Control, Line of Actual Control and the hinterland in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a brief ceremony held at the Headquarters of the Northern Command.

The cards arrived at Udhampur early today and were escorted and presented to Joshi by the NCC personnel from Gujarat.

While speaking at the cards presentation ceremony, Joshi commended the spirit of patriotism exhibited by the people of Gujarat in general and the NCC Cadets in particular through a novel and innovative way of telling the soldiers on the line of duty that the nation supports them with heart and soul.

He quoted GK Chesterton, a British writer, philosopher and theologian and said, "The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him."

"No soldier marches into battle merely to destroy for the sake of destroying. He marches not because he is trying to break free from something, but because he is bound to something. This gesture by the NCC Directorate, Gujarat will assure each soldier on the front line that the hardship he bears and the sacrifices he and his family make on a daily basis are not going unrecognized and the citizens of India particularly the youth, are grateful to him for the efforts," he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had flagged off the consignment of 29,566 cards, led by Additional Director General Major General Arvind Kapoor on July 17.

Joshi thanked Major General Kapoor for conceptualisation and launch of the campaign in support of Kargil War Heroes.

Rupani had pushed forward a campaign "Kargil Ke Veeron Ko Gujarat Ka Aabhaar" as a symbol of gratitude to the Kargil Heroes and the soldiers currently deployed at Kargil and our national borders on July 3.

The effort of the cadets was recognised by the World Book of Records, London and have been awarded a certificate of commitment. The cards are a step towards the immortalization of the soldierly spirit with which the warriors fought on the rocky heights at the Line of Control during Operation VIJAY.

Thanking the CM for his words in honour of the Kargil heroes at the flag-off ceremony on July 17, Joshi said that such gestures by the leaders go a long way in infusing the sense of pride among soldiers and their families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)