Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Chairman and Managing Director of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Gurdeep Singh, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, as per an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between Gujarat and NTPC in areas such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, nuclear and pumped storage, aligning with Gujarat's leadership in green energy under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarit Maheshwari, CEO of NTPC Green Energy Limited -- a subsidiary of NTPC -- along with other senior officials, attended the meeting, as per the release.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the expo in an event graced by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel. He also visited several stalls at the exhibition.

According to the release, Pharma and Labtech Expo-2025 began in Gandhinagar, offering a dedicated platform for India's small and medium-scale manufacturers in pharma machinery, engineering, pharmaceutical formulations, and lab technology.

The 20th edition of Pharma and Labtech Expo features concurrent events- the Contract Manufacturing Expo and the Raw and Packaging Material Expo.

These segments complement the pharmaceutical products, machinery, and equipment sector, enhancing the overall value for industry visitors. The exhibition highlights key areas such as pharmaceutical machinery and equipment manufacturing, pharmaceutical packaging, laboratory and analytical instruments, pharmaceutical formulations, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and APIs. (ANI)

