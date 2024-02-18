Navsari (Gujarat) [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park at Vansi Borsi village in Gujarat's Navsari on February 22.

The establishment of the 'PM MITRA' Park aims to bolster the textiles sector.

Also Read | Alabama Shocker: Woman Runs Over Seven-Year-Old Son After Making Him Walk Home From School As Punishment in US.

"It will obviously benefit Navsari, Surat, and the entire state of Gujarat. Surat is considered to be the hub of textiles. 60pc of the MMF is done in Surat, " said Ramesh Vaghasia, President of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while speaking to ANI.

"So, in order to expand and make the textiles industry more effective, a PM MITRA park will be dedicated to Surat. If this is established, the units through the value chain of the industry will get new infrastructure. It will also pave the way for sustainable development. It will also benefit our market reach," he added.

Also Read | PM Modi J&K Visit: Security Tightened in Jammu Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit on February 20.

Vaghasia further said that the establishment of the 'PM MITRA' Park is a huge value addition to the economy of Gujarat.

"This is a huge value addition to the economy of Gujarat. It is a step towards the government's 'Viksit Bharat' vow. The 'PM MITRA' Park will be sprawling across a land area of 1,100-1,200 acres in the Vansi Borsi village of Navsari. It will widen employment opportunities," he said.

The central government, earlier last year, announced the sites for setting up seven 'PM MITRA' Parks for the textile industry. The parks will come up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The PM MITRA Parks are a major step forward in realising the Government's vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. It is expected that these parks will enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry by helping it achieve economies of scale as well as attract global players to manufacture in India.

These seven sites were chosen out of 18 proposals for PM MITRA parks which were received from 13 states. Eligible States and sites were evaluated using a transparent Challenge Method based on objective criteria, taking into account a variety of factors such as connectivity, existing ecosystems, textile/industry policy, infrastructure, utility services, etc. PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity was also used for validation.

'PM MITRA' Parks will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that will attract large scale investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector.

The Ministry of Textiles will oversee the execution of these projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)