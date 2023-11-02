Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Gujarat Police has busted an interstate gang involved in the making of fake death certificates for obtaining the policy money. Three accused have been arrested in the case and the hunt for the remaining three is underway.

In a case of forgery that has unfolded, six accused through deceitful means obtained the death certificate of a trader and claimed the insurance policy amount which he was supposed to receive.

ACP Pradeepsinh Jadeja said, "In 2009, a man named Ramchandra Harilal Patel took an insurance policy and paid premium till 2012. In 2020, he wanted to close the policy and he went to the office and he got to know that by submitting his fake death certificate, somebody has obtained Rs 15 lakhs. He contacted the Police. Probe was conducted and 3 accused namely Farukh Hussain, Rohit Kumar and Sunil Shankar Swarup were arrested...3 more accused are yet to be caught."

ACP Jadeja further said that Sunil Shankar Swarup plotted the crime with help of his accomplice Rajnikanth Santosh Prasad.

"Farukh Hussain is a resident of Gujarat and prepared the death certificate. Money was given by Rohit Kumar. All these accused through the same modus operandi were caught in 2021 which was confirmed by the crime branch in Ahmedabad. Another accused Chirag Ganesh Parmar opened a fake account in the name of his wife and withdrew the money then." he further said.

He further said that another accused Rajesh Rathode from Ahmedabad along with Rohit Kumar approached Farukh Hussain and obtained the fake death certificate. (ANI)

