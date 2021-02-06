Bhuj (Guj), Feb 6 (PTI) One more victim of the alleged police torture at Mundra police station in Gujarat's Kutch district died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad, taking the number of the victims to two, an officer said.

The 22-year-old suspect in a theft case, identified as Harjug Gadhvi, had sustained injuries allegedly due to torture he was subjected to at the police station during his illegal custody.

Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh said one more victim of the custodial torture, identified as Harjug Gadhvi, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Arjan Gadhvi (30), who was picked up by Mundra police officials on January 12, died a few days later on January 19 due to injuries he had sustained in the alleged torture inside the lock-up of the police station.

Besides Arjan, Harjug and another man were picked up by the police in a theft case.

All the three belonged to Samaghogha village in Bhuj district.

A case of murder and wrongful confinement was registered against police officials on January 21 following Arjan's death.

"A police inspector and a home guard were arrested while three accused constables are absconding," said the SP.

As per the FIR registered on January 21, instead of showing (Arjan) Gadhvi's arrest and producing him before a magistrate as per law, the policemen allegedly kept him and two others under illegal custody and tortured him for confession.

When the complainant and others went to enquire about (Arjan) Gadhvi at the police station on January 16, the victim told them that the constables took turns to beat him and even gave him electric shock in order to make him confess about the theft, as per the FIR.

