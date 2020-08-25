Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 88,942 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,096 new cases, the state health department said.

With the death of 20 more COVID-19 patients, the toll rose to 2,930, it said.

So far, a total of 71,261 people have recovered from the infection in Gujarat with 1,011 patients getting discharged on Tuesday, the department said in a release.

The state has achieved a recovery rate of 80.12 per cent, it said.

At the same time, 72,577 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours at the rate of 1,116.56 tests per day per million population, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 88,942, new cases 1,096, deaths 2,930, discharged 71,261, active cases 14,751 and people tested so far 18,91,775.

