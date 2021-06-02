Ahmedabad, Jun 2 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,333 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,12,063, while 18 patients died and nearly 4,100 recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

As many as 4,098 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases in the state to 7,75,958, it said.

A total of 18 patients died, increasing the COVID-19 fatality count to 9,873, said the department in a release.

The state's recovery rate has further improved to 95.55 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 26,232 with 452 patients being on ventilators, the release said.

Ahmedabad topped the districts with the highest number of new cases at 232, followed by Vadodara with 225 cases, Surat 177, Rajkot 116, Junagadh 80, Jamnagar 48, Valsad 30, Amreli and Kutch 29 each and Bhavnagar 28, among others.

As many as 1,72,901 beneficiaries received their doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, increasing the number of people inoculated so far in the state to 1,74,64,314, the department said.

Beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years alone received 1,05,429 doses in the day. With this, a total of 18,06,912 people in this group have received vaccine doses so far, said the department.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10,313 with the addition of 17 new cases, officials said.

With 62 more recoveries, the number of patients discharged so far increased to 10,054, they said.

There are now 255 active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,12,063, new cases 1,333, death toll 9,873, discharged 7,75,958, active cases 26,232, people tested so far (figures not released).

