Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Gujarat government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is celebrating a state-wide 'Vikas Saptah' from October 7 to 15. Additionally, the state will observe 'Industry Entrepreneurship Day' on October 10, dedicated to celebrating the state's spirit of industrial excellence and innovation. As the state celebrates the 'Vikas Saptah' programme, the Government of Gujarat announced that from 2008-09 to 2022-23, the auto manufacturing output in Gujarat experienced a remarkable growth, with a nearly 22-fold increase in total manufacturing output. Notably, various initiatives launched in 2009 in the automobile manufacturing sector under CM Modi have transformed Gujarat into India's leading automobile manufacturing hub.

According to the Government of Gujarat, the production of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers in the state was approximately ₹3,200 crore in the fiscal year 2008-09. This figure soared to around ₹71,425 crore by 2022-23, marking the highest level ever achieved. Between 2015-16 and 2022-23, the manufacturing sector for motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers in Gujarat skyrocketed by an impressive 12 times. The manufacturing output increased from ₹5,836 crore in 2015-16 to a record-breaking ₹71,425 crore in 2022-23.

The statement stated that, post-pandemic, Gujarat's auto sector had doubled its output in just two years. According to the latest data for the motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers segment, manufacturing output increased from ₹34,107 Crore in the COVID-affected 2020-21 to a record ₹71,425 Crore in 2022-23, representing a 109% surge. In 2018-19, production stood at ₹27,049 Crore; by 2022-23, that figure had nearly tripled.

With its strategic location and world-class port infrastructure, Gujarat has further strengthened its status as a leading global hub for automobile exports. According to DGCIS, Ministry of Commerce and Industry data, in FY 2024-25, the state exported auto components/parts worth approximately. ₹2,628 crore and motor vehicles/cars worth ₹11,172 crore, a total of ₹13,799.79 crore. This reflects 31.54% growth in motor vehicle/cars exports compared to the previous year.

During FY 2024-25 alone, Gujarat exported 1,77,924 motor vehicles/cars to 102 countries, including South Africa, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Chile, the UAE, Mexico, and Colombia, underscoring its diversified global footprint. In comparison, FY 2023-24 saw exports worth over ₹2,764 crore in auto components/parts and ₹8,493 crore in motor vehicles/cars, highlighting the sharp surge in vehicle exports in the following year.

The Gujarat Government stated that over the past one and a half decades, Gujarat has experienced significant expansion in automobile manufacturing, auto components, logistics, and research & development. With companies like Suzuki, Tata, Hero Corp, and Honda, Sanand and Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Regions (MBSIR) have become the state's leading auto hubs. Sanand hosts a robust auto component ecosystem, featuring giants like Tata Motors and JBM, while Mandal-Becharaji is attracting international brands with its world-class infrastructure and export-oriented facilities. These hubs are playing a crucial role in making Gujarat India's 'Automotive Heartland' and advancing Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Make in India" and "Make for the World." (ANI)

