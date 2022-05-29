Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) Gujarat reported 28 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 12,25,123, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,944, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 20 during the day to touch 12,13,971, leaving the state with an active caseload of 208, he added.

Ahmedabad led with 15 cases, followed by nine in Vadodara, two in Surat and one each in Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.

A government release said 14,844 persons got vaccine jabs on Sunday, taking the overall number of doses administered to 10.99 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,123, new cases 28, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,971, active cases 208, people tested so far - figures not released.

