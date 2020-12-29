Ahmedabad, Dec 29 (PTI) Gujarat reported 804 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 2,43,459, the state health department said.

With seven patients succumbing to the virus, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 4,295, it said.

But the number of recoveries exceeded new cases with 999 patients being discharged during the day. It took the total number of recovered cases to 2,29,143.

Gujarat's recovery rate thus further improved to 94.12 per cent,said the department in its release.

As many as 53,389 new tests were conducted for the virus in a single day, increasing the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 in the state to 95,43,400.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,43,459, new cases 804, death toll 4,295, recovered cases 2,29,143, active cases 10,021 and people tested so far 95,43,400.

