Ahmedabad, Sep 15 (PTI) The coronavirus count in Gujarat rose to 1,16,345 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,349 new cases, while a record 1,444 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

With 17 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 3,247, the department said.

Also, 1,444 patients were discharged from hospitals, the highest single-day recovery, taking the number of such cases in the state to 96,709, it said.

With this, the state's recovery rate stood at 82.84 per cent, the department said in a release.

As many as 78,182 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours at a rate of 1,202.80 tests per day per million population, it said.

This took the number of samples tested in the state so far to 34,38,500.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,16,345, new cases 1,349, deaths 3,247, discharged 96,709, active cases 16,389, people tested so far 34,38,500.

