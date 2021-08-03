Ahmedabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 17 fresh cases of COVID-19 that took the tally of infections to 8,24,939 in the state, an official from the health department said.

The state did not report a single COVID-19 death for the 16th day in a row, keeping the toll steady at 10,076, the official said.

With the addition of 42 patients who were discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 8,14,637, leaving the state with 226 active cases, he said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of five new cases, followed by Surat and Vadodara with three cases each, Anand, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Navsari and Patan with one case each, it was stated.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported just one case during the day, an official said.

With this, the region's tally stood at 10,623, of which 10,605 patients have recovered from the infection and four have died so far, the official said, adding that there are 14 active cases in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,43,187 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses administered in Gujarat to 3,44,19,588.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,939, new cases 17, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,637, active cases 226, people tested so far - figures not released.

