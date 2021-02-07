Ahmedabad, Feb 7 (PTI) The coronavirus infection count in Gujarat went up to 2,63,444 with the addition of 244 cases on Sunday, the health department said.

As the virus claimed one more life, the state's death toll rose to 4,395, it said.

A total of 355 patients got discharge from hospitals after recuperating, which increased the recovery count to 2,56,670 and improved the recovery rate to 97.43 per cent, the department said in a release.

The number of active cases in Gujarat currently stands at 2,379, with 24 patients being on ventilators.

As 13,625 more people got vaccinated for COVID-19 across 555 booths in the state, the number of such beneficiaries grew to 5,55,179, the health department said.

Vadodara continues to lead with the highest number of 75 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 53, Rajkot 42, and Surat 32 cases.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported eight new cases, Mehsana seven, Jamnagar six, Kutch five, Anand four, Sabarkantha three, Kheda and Gir Somnath two each, etc.

The state reported only one COVID-19 fatality in Ahmedabad, the release said.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, there is only one active case as on Sunday.

Out of the total 3,370 COVID-19 cases reported so far in the UT, 3,367 have recovered, the officials said.

The UT has reported two fatalities so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,63,444, new cases 244, death toll 4,395, discharged 2,56,670, active cases 2,379, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)