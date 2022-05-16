Ahmedabad, May 16 (PTI) Gujarat reported 33 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took its tally to 12,24,754, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, an official said.

With 25 patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries rose to 12,13,588, leaving the state with an active caseload of 222, he said.

Ahmedabad reported 26 cases, Gandhinagar and Vadodara three cases each, and Surat one case, he added.

With 24,086 people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, the number of doses administered so far in the state went up to 10.84 crore.

There is no active case in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,754, new cases 33, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,588, active cases 222, people tested so far - figures not released.

