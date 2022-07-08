Ahmedabad, Jul 8 (PTI) Gujarat registered 636 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,36,707, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,948, a state health department official said on Friday.

The recovery count increased by 622 during the day to touch 12,21,866, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,893, he said.

