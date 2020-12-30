Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Gujarat reported 799 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 2,44,258, the state health department said.

With seven more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 4,302, it said.

As many as 834 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recovered cases to 2,29,977, the department said in a release.

With this, the COVID-19 recovery rate furtherimproved to 94.15 per cent, it said.

A total of 54,708 tests were conducted for detection of the virus on Wednesday, taking the number of samples examined so far in Gujarat to 95,98,108, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,44,258, new cases 799, deaths 4,302, active cases 9,979, people tested so far 95,98,108.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)