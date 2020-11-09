Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,81,670 on Monday with the addition of 971 fresh cases, the state health department said.

With five more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll mounted to 3,768, it said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases in the day with 993 patients getting discharged.

With this, the count of recoveries mounted to 1,65,589 in the state, the department in a release.

A total of 51,789 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 65,19,943, it said.

