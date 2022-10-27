Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Gujarat on Thursday reported 17 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,76,632, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,038, while the recovery count increased by 62 to touch 12,65,122, he said.

The active caseload of the state now stands at 472, the official said.

Ahmedabad led with nine of the new cases, followed by three in Surat, among other districts, he said.

A government release said 12.74 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 2,251 on Thursday.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,632, new cases 17, death toll 11,038, discharged 12,65,122, active cases 472, people tested so far - figures not released.

