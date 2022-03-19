Ahmedabad, Mar 19 (PTI) Gujarat reported 17 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally to 12,23,745, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,939, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,12,448 people have been discharged post recovery, including 43 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 358, he added.

A government release said 95,147 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.46 crore.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu's tally and recovery count remained unchanged at 11,410 and 11,406, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with no active case, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,745, new cases 17, death toll 10,939, discharged 12,12,448, active cases 358, people tested so far - figures not released.

