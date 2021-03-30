Ahmedabad, Mar 30 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday witnessed 2,220 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,05,338, while the death toll increased by 10 and the recovery count by 1,988, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 4,510, and the number of people discharged is 2,88,565, leaving it with 12,263 active cases, including 147 critical patients, he added.

"Ahmedabad reported five deaths, Surat four, and Vadodara one. Surat led with 644 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 613, Vadodara 257, Rajkot 207 among other districts," the official informed.

A state government release said 53,89,349 people had been vaccinated so far, including 1,93,968 on Tuesday, while 6,43,855 beneficiaries have also received the seconddose.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the COVID-19 tally rose to 3,619, leaving the UT with 169 active cases as 3,448 people have recovered and two patients have died.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,05,338, new cases 2,220, death toll 4,510, discharged 2,88,565, active cases 12,263, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)