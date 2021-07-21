Ahmedabad, Jul 21 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 caseload rose to 8,24,574, after 28 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

The toll stood at 10,076, as no fresh fatalities were reported during the day, while 50 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries rose to 8,14,109, the official said.

The state currently has 389 active cases, of which five patients are in a critical condition, he said, adding that the recovery rate has improve to 98.73 per cent.

Vadodara district reported the highest number of nine new cases, followed by Surat with five, Ahmedabad with four, Anand and Junagadh with two each, and Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Navsari, Porbandar, Rajkot and Valsad with one case each, it was stated.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported seven new COVID-19 cases, which has raised the region's tally to 10,592. There are currently 33 active cases in the UT, an official said.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Gujarat was suspended during the day on account of Mamata Diwas, as part of the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women, children and infants.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,574 new cases 28, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,109, active cases 389, people tested so far - figures not released.

