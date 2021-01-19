Ahmedabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 485 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,56,852, the state health department said.

With two more persons succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 4,369, it said.

At 709, the number of people discharged during the day exceeded the new cases in Gujarat.

With this, the total number of recovered cases in Gujarat rose to 2,46,516 while the case recovery rate improved to 95.98 per cent, the department said in a release.

With the fresh coronavirus positive cases on a decline since the last few weeks, the number of active cases in Gujarat fell to 5,967, it said.

