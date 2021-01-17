Ahmedabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 518 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of infections to 2,55,872, the state health department said.

With two more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 4,365, it said.

At the same time, 704 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,45,107, the department said, adding that the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 95.79 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 6,400 active cases.

