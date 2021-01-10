Ahmedabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 671 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,51,944, state health department said.

With four more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll rose to 4,344, it said.

A total of 806 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,39,771, the department said in a release.

With this, the COVID-19 case recovery rate in Gujarat stands at 95.17 per cent, while the number of active cases is 7,829.

The health department did not provide the number of tests conducted for the virus in Gujarat on Sunday.

On Saturday, 47,506 tests were conducted for the virus, which had increased the total number of samples tested in Gujarat to 1,01,01,064.

