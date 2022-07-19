Ahmedabad, Jul 19 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 787 new cases of coronavirus that raised its tally of infections to 12,44,114, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | New Delhi: Woman Who Gave Birth Outside Was Offered Admission, but Didn't Return With Paper, Says Safdarjung Hospital.

At least 659 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 12,28,264, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,954, he said.

The state is now left with 4,896 active cases, with five patients on ventilator support, the official said.

Also Read | Swavlamban 2022: Varuna, Drone That Can Carry Human, Unveiled in Presence of PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported 315 new cases, Surat 85, Mehsana 55, Vadodara 44 and Rajkot 53, among others, he said.

As many as 71,862 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, raising the total number of doses administered so far to 11.26 crore, it was stated.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has 10 active cases, with the addition of two new infections, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,44,114, new cases 787, death toll 10,954, discharged 12,28,264, active cases 4,896, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)