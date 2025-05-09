Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Gujarat Zone within the India Pavilion has made a significant impact at the World Expo. From the opening day on May 4 until May 8, the zone has attracted an impressive daily average of 11,000 visitors, reflecting strong global interest in Gujarat's offerings, according to an official press release.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat continues to make remarkable strides in development and has firmly established itself as a progressive and globally recognised state, reads the release.

The state's rich history and vibrant culture have captivated people across the world. This global admiration was reflected at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, where international visitors showed great enthusiasm for Gujarat's cultural showcase, the release stated.

The World Expo 2025 is held in Osaka, Japan, from May 4 to May 17.

The Government of Gujarat has taken a strategic and culturally rich approach by sending a delegation to showcase the state's strengths in trade, culture, and tourism. The delegation, led by iNDEXTb (Industrial Extension Bureau), reflects Gujarat's commitment to global engagement and innovation.

Principal Secretary of the Industries and Mines Department of the Government of Gujarat, Mamta Verma, stated, "At such a large platform, we have presented the modernised, urbanised and tech-savvy Gujarat on the lines of Vision 2027. We have added a blend of our culture with performances to create a larger impact, touching the hearts of Japan and the visitors from across the world."

Swaroop P., Industries Commissioner and Chairman, iNDEXTb said, "It gives me immense pleasure to see how technology and culture have created a modern and progressive image of Gujarat as a state and an important contributor to Bharat amongst the global audience. I would like to thank our partners, DPIIT, ITPO, and CGI, Osaka, for their support.

The Gujarat Zone, representing the state, possesses unique features to captivate global audiences. It presents several highlights, including artefacts and books showcasing Gujarat's rich history and its cultural ties with Japan, including a Japanese edition of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

Immersive Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality at the Gujarat Zone experiences offering a real-time glimpse into Gujarat's tourism, cultural heritage, and traditional attire.

A QR code-enabled 3D model illustrating Gujarat's progress in wind energy, semiconductors, smart cities, advanced infrastructure, and logistics, reflecting its role in nation-building, is also displayed at the Gujarat Zone. A cultural troupe presenting traditional dance forms that celebrate the vibrant heritage of Gujarat is also on a display.

Promotional films highlighting Gujarat's potential in tourism, trade, and investment, inviting global businesses and travellers to explore opportunities in the state is being showcased.

Visitors have responded with great enthusiasm to Gujarat's cultural performances, with many eager to capture moments alongside traditional dance artists. The vibrant shows and workshops have consistently drawn full-house audiences, especially during the evenings, creating a festive and immersive atmosphere at the pavilion.

Innovative attractions such as AI-powered photo booths and immersive virtual reality experiences have also captivated large crowds. Long queues were seen at these tech-driven zones, where visitors explored Gujarat's tourism and heritage in an engaging, futuristic format.

QR code-enabled displays offered detailed insights into the origin and history of various artworks, adding an interactive and educational layer to the exhibits.

Children and youth have shown keen interest in exploring the 3D model up close, while professionals are using the QR code on the model to access detailed information and insights. (ANI)

